They're married! Dalljiet Kaur marries beau Nikhil Patel; see pictures

Written by Divya Bhonsale Mar 18, 2023, 04:39 pm 2 min read

TV actor Dalljiet Kaur got married to businessman Nikhil Patel on Saturday in Mumbai (Picture credit: Instagram/@dalljietkaur)

Television actor Dalljiet Kaur has stepped into a new chapter of her life. She took the plunge and got married to her fiance and businessman Nikhil Patel at an intimate wedding ceremony on Saturday in Mumbai. The couple's union was reportedly celebrated by their close family members and friends at the Interface Banquets in the Malad (West) area of Mumbai.

A traditional Hindu wedding for the couple

The newlyweds, Kaur and Patel, opted for a traditional Hindu wedding. Kaur looked stunning in a white-colored lehenga paired with a red dupatta. She accessorized her look with traditional jewelry, kaleere, and a floral hairdo. Patel, on the other hand, donned a cream-colored sherwani. Friends and fan pages of Kaur shared pictures and videos on Instagram. The two looked adorable in their love-filled moments.

A happily ever after!

Mr. and Mrs. Patel

Pre-wedding festivities started on Thursday

The pre-wedding celebrations for Kaur and Patel kickstarted on Thursday, with the mehendi ceremony being the first event. This was followed by the haldi ceremony, which was held on Friday morning. After that, on Friday evening, the couple was joined by their friends and family members for a night of sangeet and drinks. For the sangeet, the couple twinned in pistachio green outfits.

Engaged in Nepal!

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kaur and Patel got engaged in Nepal earlier this year. Revealing that their close-knit engagement ceremony was held on January 3, the actor had earlier confirmed her marriage would take place in March. She officially announced her engagement with Patel in February by sharing a slew of pictures on social media and flaunting her ring.

Everything to know about the newlyweds

This is the second marriage for Kaur and her husband, Patel, too. Kaur was previously married to actor and Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Shalin Bhanot, in 2009. They separated after five years and have a son from their marriage: Jaydon. According to reports, Patel also has two daughters from his first marriage. Kaur will reportedly be moving to Kenya with Patel and the kids.