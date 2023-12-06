'Wedding of the century' bride deletes TikTok. Here's why

By Riya Baibhawi 04:04 pm Dec 06, 202304:04 pm

Brockway donned a Dior Haute couture wedding gown for the occasion

Only a few weeks ago, Madelaine Brockway broke the internet when she married Jacob Chase LaGrone in what was dubbed the "wedding of the century." However, she has now deleted her TikTok account after her husband's criminal charges surfaced. Besides giving a glimpse of her life, her TikTok account showcased her $56 million wedding in Paris. Per the New York Post, the total cost of their nuptials is estimated to be $56 million.

Why does this story matter?

Brockway, a 26-year-old Florida car dealership heiress, went viral after her opulent wedding ceremony surfaced online last month. The five-day celebration featured a rehearsal dinner at the Palais Garnier, an overnight stay at the Palace of Versailles, and a performance by Maroon 5. She donned a Dior Haute couture wedding gown for the occasion. She also documented her bachelorette weekend at the five-star luxury Utah resort, Amangiri. Brockway has now deleted her TikTok account and made her Instagram account private.

Brockway's husband charged with assault

Twenty-nine-year-old Jacob Chase LaGrone is reportedly facing aggravated assault charges for allegedly firing at police officers in Texas on March 14. The indictment states that LaGrone "intentionally and knowingly threatened imminent bodily injury" and "did use or exhibit a deadly weapon during the commission of the assault, namely, a firearm." As per the New York Times, three officers were responding to a disturbance call when LaGrone reportedly shot at them.

LaGrone could face life imprisonment

LaGrone appeared in court last Thursday and could face up to life in prison if convicted. Brockway did not attend the hearing at Tarrant Country District Court, as reported by NBC News. If convicted, he could be awarded a prison term of anywhere between five to 99 years, per The Independent. In August, LaGrone was offered a plea deal that would sentence him to 25 years in exchange for pleading guilty and forgoing a trial.

Users flabbergasted with wedding ceremony

Ever since Brockway and LaGrone tied the knot, hundreds of thousands of users have been storming their video with comments. A TikTok user described the week-long celebration as "the most stunning wedding in the world." Meanwhile, another called it the "most beautiful wedding my eyes have ever been blessed to see." Many others agreed that it was the "wedding of the century."