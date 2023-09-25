OFFICIAL! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding photographs are everything lovely

Written by Aikantik Bag September 25, 2023 | 10:27 am 1 min read

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now married!

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha became the newlywed couple in Tinseltown on Sunday. Now, on Monday morning, the charming couple took to Instagram and shared an exclusive set of photos from their mesmerizing wedding ceremony in Udaipur. Fans were eagerly waiting for #RagNeeti photos and they are delighted to see the ultimate lovebirds being mushy and moody on their D-Day!

#RagNeeti: Love and light forever

Chopra and Chadha were dressed in typical traditional attire. The couple looked royal, elegant, and poised in every frame. While sharing the photos, Chopra penned a heartfelt note which read, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs!"

