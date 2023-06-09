Entertainment

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff duped of Rs. 58 lakh

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 09, 2023

Film producer and former model Ayesha Shroff has filed a case of cheating at Mumbai's Santacruz Police Station against one Alan Fernandes. Fernandes has been the Director of Operations at MMA Matrix Company which is owned by Shroff and his son, actor Tiger Shroff. He is accused of cheating Ayesha of Rs. 58,53,591 on the pretext of organizing tournaments in both India and abroad.

As per ANI, Mumbai Police has registered a case under IPC Sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468. The probe is currently underway. Reportedly, Fernandes collected the money as the fee amount over the course of more than four years. Ayesha is a former actor and the wife of veteran actor Jackie Shroff, mother of Tiger and entrepreneur Krishna Shroff.

