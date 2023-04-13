Entertainment

Pornography case: Raj Kundra's lawyer appeals to fast-track trial

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 13, 2023, 04:04 pm 2 min read

Raj Kundra was arrested by the police in July 2021, and was released a few months later on bail

Businessman Raj Kundra's arrest by the Mumbai Police in 2021 in the alleged pornography case made headlines for months. Kundra was in jail for nearly three months, before he was released on bail. The trial in the case, which also involves Poonam Pandey, has not begun yet. Amidst this, Kundra's lawyer, Prashant Patil has appealed before the court to fast-track his client's trial.

Why does this story matter?

Kundra, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband, has been accused of producing and distributing adult content, a claim he outrightly rejected through a statement he issued after his release on bail.

He was arrested in July 2021 under relevant sections of the IPC, IT Act, and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act.

A metropolitan magistrate's court released him on bail in September 2021.

'Justice delayed is justice denied'

Kundra's lawyer, Patil, issued a statement requesting the court to fast-track the trial in the pornography case. In his statement, Patil said, "Justice delayed is justice denied," adding, "Years have passed by in anticipation of the trial to begin, but, it looks like, in spite of consistent efforts to expedite the trial court process, the prosecution is more interested in delaying the trial."

Patil said the media pronounced its verdict without verifying facts

Further in the statement, the lawyer claimed that the media has already announced its verdict against his client, Kundra, that too without verifying the facts of the case. "The truth is, considering the entire charge sheet to be true for the sake of arguments, there is absolutely no evidence against my client Mr. Raj Kundra," wrote Kundra's lawyer.

Patil demanded a day-to-day basis court hearing

Patil also claimed that Kundra's fundamental right was infringed due to no trial. "We have complete faith in the Honourable Judiciary and that is the reason why we have moved an application before the Honourable Court to conduct the judicial proceedings on day to day basis," Patil wrote, adding that if his client is found innocent upon trial, he deserves to be acquitted.