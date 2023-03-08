India

Mumbai: Man dies after hit by water balloon during Holi

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 08, 2023, 02:18 pm 1 min read

The Vile Parle police have launched a probe into the matter

A 41-year-old man, who worked in a trade-sharing firm, died on Monday after a water balloon allegedly hit his head, Mid-day reported. The incident occurred in Vile Parle, Mumbai, around 10.30 pm when some revelers were throwing water-filled balloons at each other during Holi celebrations, per the report. The deceased, Dilip Dhavade, is survived by his wife and two children.

Victim went to buy sweets but never came back

Shashikant Dhavade, the victim's brother, told Mid-day, "My brother had gone to purchase puran poli (Indian sweet) from a nearby restaurant where two groups were throwing water balloons at each other." "A balloon hit his head and he fell down. We rushed him to a hospital where he was declared dead," he added. The Vile Parle police have launched a probe into the matter.