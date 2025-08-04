Listing batters with most Test hundreds on home soil

Joe Root has broken the record for most centuries in home Tests. The former England captain achieved the feat during the fourth innings of the fifth Test against India at The Oval , albeit in a losing cause. His century in the second innings was his 24th Test ton in England and the third of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. On this note, let's look at the batters with the most hundreds in home Tests.

#1 Joe Root - 24 tons in England The aforementioned Oval Test saw Root register his 24th century on home soil in addition to owning 33 fifties. Having played 74 Tests in England, the star batter has raced to 7,329 runs at an average of 55.52. Root, as of now, also owns a couple of double-hundreds in the UK. The 254 versus Pakistan in the 2016 Manchester remains his best score in England.

#2 Ricky Ponting - 23 tons in Australia Australian talisman Ricky Ponting continues to be the highest run-getter in home Tests. He slammed 7,578 runs across 92 Tests Down Under at an average of 56.97. Root is the only other batter with 7,300-plus runs in home Tests. Meanwhile, Ponting's tally in Australia includes 23 hundreds and 38 fifties. He recorded five double-tons in Tests Down Under, including his career-best 257 against India in Melbourne in 2003.

#3 Mahela Jayawardene - 23 tons in Sri Lanka Mahela Jayawardene, one of Sri Lanka's most stylish batsmen ever, hung up his boots with 7,167 runs across 81 home Tests at a sensational average of 59.7. Like Ponting, he also slammed 23 hundreds in Test matches at home. The tally also includes 34 half-centuries. Jayawardene hammered three double-tons and a triple-ton as well in Sri Lanka.