Virat Kohli averages 70.33 against spinners in the T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup: Batters with most runs against spinners

By Parth Dhall 11:31 pm Jun 04, 202411:31 pm

What's the story Unlike IPL 2024, the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup is witnessing low-scoring encounters one after another. The slow nature of Caribbean pitches has assisted the bowlers, especially spinners, who have made life difficult for the batters. It will be interesting to see how the full-member sides tackle spin going forward. Here are the batters with most runs against spinners (T20 WC).

#1

Virat Kohli: 422 runs

Virat Kohli is among the most technically sound batters of all-time. His ability to rotate the strike against spinners will be handy for India in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Kohli, the highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup, has 422 runs at an incredible average of 70.33 against spinners. He has fallen to spin just six times in the tournament.

#2

David Warner: 398 runs

Star opener David Warner has given Australia some solid starts in the T20 World Cup. His propensity to go big in the Powerplay stands out. However, Warner can also strike at will against spinners. His strike-rate against them in the T20 World Cup reads 144.72. Overall, Warner has scored 398 runs at 28.42 against spinners while getting dismissed 14 times.

#3

Mahela Jayawardene: 396 runs

Former Sri Lanka captain Mahela Jayawardene is just behind Warner on this list. In an illustrious career, the Lankan batter slammed 396 runs at 36.00 against spinners in the T20 World Cup. His strike-rate read 127.33. Spinners also dismissed Jayawardene 11 times in this regard. Overall, Jayawardene has the second-most runs in T20 World Cup history.

#4

AB de Villiers: 392 runs

Former South African batter AB de Villiers remains the only other batter with over 390 runs against spinners in the T20 World Cup. Throughout his T20 career, de Villiers was at his absolute best while slogging the ball. Even the greatest spinners couldn't defuse the variations of de Villiers' iconic sweep. He struck at 138.51 while scoring 392 runs against spinners in the tournament.