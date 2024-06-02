Next Article

Australian bowlers with most wickets in a T20 WC edition

What's the story Mitchell Marsh-led Australia could be in for a solid show in the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. In addition to their title win in 2021, the Aussies have reached two semi-finals besides being one-time runners-up across eight editions. Several Aussie bowlers have impressed across the previous eight editions. Here are Australian cricket team bowlers with most wickets in an edition.

Dirk Nannes

Dirk Nannes - 14 wickets

The 2010 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup saw Australia end up as runners-up after losing in the final to England. Left-arm pacer Dirk Nannes stood out with the ball for the Aussies. He picked 14 wickets from seven matches at an average of 13.07. His economy rate was 7.03. Nannes claimed one four-wicket haul (4/18).

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa - 13 wickets

Ace spinner Adam Zampa left a lasting impression in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup held in the UAE. The right-arm spinner picked 13 wickets from seven matches at an average of 12.07. His economy rate was 5.81. Zampa picked a five-wicket haul for the champions that season (5/19). Overall, Zampa owns the second-highest wickets for Australia at the T20 World Cup.

Stuart Clark

Stuart Clark - 12 wickets

The inaugural 2007 event saw Stuart Clark stand tall for the Aussies. The right-arm pacer picked 12 wickets from six matches at an average of 12. His economy rate was 6. Clark claimed one four-wicket haul (4/20). Notably, Clark played just nine T20I matches for Australia, claiming 13 scalps at 18.23 (ER: 6.58).

Others

These three bowlers claimed 11 wickets each

Three Aussie bowlers claimed 11 wickets in a series of the T20 World Cup. Steve Smith picked 11 scalps from seven matches at 14.81 in the 2010 event. Josh Hazlewood impressed one and all with his 11 wickets in Australia's title-winning campaign in 2021. He averaged 15.90. Shane Watson took 11 wickets in the 2012 edition. He averaged 16 (ER: 7.33).