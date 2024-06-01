Next Article

Starc has collected 27 wickets from 20 matches at 20.44 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

ICC T20 World Cup: Decoding the highest wicket-takers for Australia

By Rajdeep Saha 03:07 am Jun 01, 2024

What's the story Australia are one of the favorites in the 2024 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup. In addition to their title win in 2021, the Aussies have reached two semi-finals besides being one-time runners-up across eight editions. Australia have always boasted having some of the best bowlers. On the same note, we decode the top wicket-takers for Australia at the T20 World Cup.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc - 27 wickets

Mitchell Starc has always been top-notch when it comes to ICC tournaments. The multi-format pacer, who is Australia's highest wicket-taker at the ICC World Cup (50 overs), also owns the most number of scalps in ICC T20 World Cups. Starc has collected 27 wickets from 20 matches at 20.44. His economy rate is 8.35. Starc is Australia's most successful pacer in T20Is.

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa - 23 wickets

Spinner Adam Zampa is Australia's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. At the T20 World Cup, the right-arm spinner has picked 23 wickets from just 14 matches at an average worth 13.30. His economy rate is 6.12. Zampa is one of the two Australian bowlers with a five-wicket haul at the T20 World Cup. Zampa is closing in on 300 T20 wickets, including 100 T20I scalps.

Shane Watson

Shane Watson - 22 wickets

Former legend Shane Watson was sensational for the Aussies with both bat and ball. He remains one of the best all-rounders in T20 World Cup history. Watson picked 22 wickets from 24 matches at an average of 27.63. His economy rate was 8.07. Watson, who retired from T20Is in 2016, claimed 48 scalps for Australia at 24.72.

Mitchell Johnson - 20 wickets

Former left-arm fast bowler Mitchell Johnson is the 4th-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the tournament's history. Johnson went on to play 14 matches, picking 20 wickets at 17.55. He boasted an economy rate of 6.72. Overall, Johnson claimed 38 T20I wickets for Australia at 20.97.