Pat Cummins becomes joint-third-fastest Australian to complete 250 Test wickets

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:32 pm Dec 29, 202302:32 pm

Cummins claimed fifer in both innings (Source: X/@ICC)

Australian skipper Pat Cummins has completed 250 wickets in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his third wicket in the final innings of the second and Boxing Day Test against Pakistan. Notably, he returned with fifers in both outings (5/48 and 5/49). Notably, he became the joint-third-fastest Aussie to complete 250 wickets in the format. Here are his stats.

Stellar spell from Cummins

Cummins was truly on song in the final innings. He opened his account by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq (12). He then broke a 61-run stand between Babar Azam (41) and Shan Masood (60) by dismissing the latter. The right-arm pacer reached the 250-wicket landmark with the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan (35). Aamer Jamal (0) and Shaheen Afridi (0) were his other victims.

Joint-third fastest Aussie to get the mark

As mentioned, Cummins became the joint-third fastest Aussie to complete 250 wickets in the format. He accomplished the milestone in 57 Tests, equaling Mitchell Johnson. Dennis Lillee (48), Shane Warne (55), and Glenn McGrath (55) are the only Aussies to reach the milestone faster. Cummins's teammate and partner-in-crime Mitchell Starc took 59 games to get the landmark.

A look at his overall numbers

The Australian skipper claimed his second match 10-wicket haul in Tests as he has raced to 252 wickets at 22.32 (5W: 11). Among active Australian bowlers, only Nathan Lyon (505) and Starc (342) have scalped more wickets than Cummins in this format. Notably, 141 of his wickets have come in Australia. Against Pakistan, he has raced to 33 scalps in seven games (5W: 3).

How did the match pan out?

Australia posted 318 after being asked to bat first as Marnus Labuschagne scored 63. Pakistan made 264 in response thanks to fifties from Abdullah Shafique (62) and Masood (54). Cummins claimed five wickets. Mitchell Marsh (96), Steve Smith (50), and Alex Carey (53) helped Australia finish at 262 in their second outing. Chasing 317, the visitors fought well but were eventually folded for 237.