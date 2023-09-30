ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Decoding the Australia squad

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:26 pm Sep 30, 202311:26 pm

Australia will be chasing for their sixth ICC Cricket World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Record champions, Australia will be looking to continue their dominance in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. The Aussies will be chasing for their sixth title at the tournament, which will start on October 5. They are one of the favorites considering their well-rounded lineup. They have plenty of firepower in their batting, while the bowlers will look to step up. Here's more.

Marnus Labuschagne replaces the injured Ashton Agar

Ashton Agar, who was previously present in the preliminary squad for the World Cup has missed out after sustaining a calf injury during his valiant knock against SA in the recent series. Marnus Labuschagne was rewarded for his fine outing against SA. While Travis Head has kept his place despite breaking his hand. He will not feature in the first few games.

Marsh and Warner will open the batting for Australia

Both Australian openers, Mitchell Marsh and David Warner have fared pretty well in ODIs this year. They mostly look to take the attack to the opposition and hand Australia a quick start. Marsh and Warner have scored 417 and 390 runs in 2023 respectively. While Marsh scored at a strike rate of 121.57, Warner isn't far behind with 119.26. Both averages over 40.

Smith and Labuschagne will be crucial in the middle

A lot will depend on Steve Smith's form in this tournament. He has scored 834 runs in 24 World Cup matches at an average of 46.33. He has tallied eight fifties and a solitary hundred. Overall, Smith has compiled 5,054 runs in 145 matches. Meanwhile, Labuschagne has shown great form recently. He is Australia's highest scorer this year with 464 runs at 51.55.

Australia have great all-rounders in their mix

Australia have a great mix of all-rounders with the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green. Maxwell will be vital as he will be the second spinner for them. He has amassed 3,495 runs while claiming 64 wickets. It will be a toss-up between Stoinis and Green. It will be interesting to if they go with experience or explore Green's potential.

The experienced pace trio along with Zampa

Adam Zampa is Australia's most successful bowler this year in ODIs with 15 wickets from nine matches. Mitchell Starc's bowling average of 14.81 is the best among bowlers with at least 20 wickets in the World Cup. Overall, he has scalped 49 WC wickets in 18 games. Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, who have claimed 126 and 117 ODI wickets respectively, are sure starters.

Top five batters and bowlers

Warner and Smith are Australia's highest run-getters in this format with 6,397 and 5,054 runs respectively. Maxwell (3,495), Marsh (2,231) and Head (2,064) will be crucial for them in the upcoming World Cup. Starc with 220 ODI wickets is Australia's most successful bowler in this squad. Zampa (142), Cummins (126), Hazlewood (116) and Maxwell (64) will be expected to deliver big time.

Here's Australia's best XI

Australia's ideal lineup for the World Cup: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa. Head may return to the lineup replacing Labuschagne when he is fit.