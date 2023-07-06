Sports

Ashes: Mitchell Marsh slams his third century on Test comeback

Written by Parth Dhall July 06, 2023 | 07:57 pm 1 min read

Marsh is playing his first Test in four years

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has slammed his third century in Test cricket. The 31-year-old brought up the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. Marsh, who returned to the Test side after four years, celebrated his comeback in his style. He played a counter-attacking knock after Australia were reduced to 85/4 in the first session.

A solid knock from Marsh

England won the toss and elected to field at Headingley. And, the England bowlers justified this decision by removing Australia's top four inside 100 runs. However, Marsh defied the odds and took the English seamers to the cleaners. He paired up with Travis Head and took Australia past 200. Marsh reached his century off just 102 balls in the 48th over.

An incredible comeback!

Marsh earned a call-up to the Australian XI after all-rounder Cameron Green got ruled out due to a hamstring strain. The former played his last Test during the 2019 Ashes at The Oval. Marsh came full circle in the UK and grabbed the opportunity with both hands. He struck 15 fours and 3 sixes en route to his century.

