Steve Smith averages 54.42 at Lord's in Tests: Key stats

June 24, 2023

Smith owns a double-ton at Lord's (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia would be high on confidence, having defeated England by two wickets in the Ashes 2023 opener. The two sides will now head to the iconic Lord's for the second Test, where the action begins on June 28. Steve Smith would be critical to Australia's success as he has fared well at the venue. Here we decode his stats at the Mecca of Cricket.

Lord's is arguably the most prestigious cricket ground across the globe. Hence, many players dream to get their names scripted at the venue's honors board. Smith has enjoyed operating at this ground and the same can be a worrisome factor for the home team. Notably, the former Australian captain could only manage 16 and 6 in the series opener.

An average of 54.42 at Lord's

Smith has played four Tests at Lord's and returned with 381 runs at 54.42. The tally includes two fifties and a solitary ton, which was converted into a double ton. His last Test outing at the venue saw him score 92 in the 2019 Ashes Test. All his three fifty-plus scores here have come in his last three innings.

Third-highest score by a visiting batter

Back in 2015, Smith slammed a double-ton (215) at Lord's. This is the third-highest individual score by a visiting batter here, only behind Graeme Smith (259) and Donald Bradman (254). Overall, nine visiting batters boast Test double-centuries at the Mecca of Cricket. Meanwhile, Smith has also played five ODIs here in which he returned with 136 runs at an average of 27.20.

Most Ashes runs since debut

Smith has enjoyed batting against England, having smashed 3,066 runs in 33 Ashes Tests at an incredible average of 57.84. No other batter has scored more Ashes runs since his Test debut in 2010. His tally of 11 Ashes tons is the third-most for a batter (200s: 2). Notably, Smith's average is the highest among batters with 600-plus Ashes runs since 2010.

His numbers on England soil

Across 15 Ashes Tests in England, Smith has mustered 1,649 runs at 61.07 (100s: 6, 50s: 6). Overall, he has scored 1,904 Test runs here at 57.69. His tally of seven Test centuries in England is the joint-second-most by a visiting batter. Earlier this month, he scored 34 and 121 in the ICC World Test Championship final against India at London's Kennington Oval.

9,000 Test runs loading for Smith

Smith has raced to 8,969 runs in 98 Tests at a sensational average of 59.39. Among batters with at least 5,000 Test runs, only Bradman (99.94) has a better average. Meanwhile, Smith has struck 31 Test tons and 37 fifties. Ricky Ponting (45) and Steve Waugh (32) are the only Aussies with more Test centuries. No other active cricketer owns more Test tons.

