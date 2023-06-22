Sports

Women's Ashes Test 2023: All you need to know

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 22, 2023 | 10:36 am 3 min read

Australia Women have 12 wins and nine Test defeats against England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England are set to host Australia in the one-off Women's Ashes Test, starting June 22 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. With the two sides being arch-rivals, a high-voltage contest is on the cards. While England have the home conditions in their favor, Australia have been a dominant force in women's cricket lately. Here is all you need to know about the one-off Women's Test.

Here is the H2H record

Australia dominate England in terms of head-to-head record in Women's Test with 12 wins in 51 matches. While the Brits emerged winners nine times, the remaining 30 games were drawn. On England soil, the Aussies boast six wins and four defeats in 26 Tests. The two sides last met in the longest format in January 2022. It was a drawn affair in Canberra.

A look at the stadium details

The green turf at Trent Bridge would give pacers substantial assistance with the new ball. Batters could be awarded for showing application as 320 reads the average first-innings score here. Teams batting first have won 23 of the 66 Tests here (18 defeats). Nottingham has hosted just one Women's Test so far, a drawn affair between England and West Indies in 1979.

Do you know?

The upcoming contest will be the first-ever affair five-day Women's Test match. It will also be the first assignment for both sides post the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in February 2023. The one-off Test will be followed by three WT20Is and as many WODIs.

Here is England's squad

Danielle Gibson and Lauren Filer have earned their maiden call-up to the Test squad. Katherine Sciver-Brunt, who recently retired from international cricket, would be a major miss. England Test squad: Heather Knight (captain), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (vice-captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Issy Wong, Danielle Wyatt.

Here is Australia's squad

Australia's regular skipper Meg Lanning has been ruled out of tour due to medical reasons. Alyssa Healy will lead in her absence with Tahlia McGrath being the deputy. Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (captain), Tahlia McGrath (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

Here are England's star performers

England skipper Heather Knight owns 601 runs in seven Women's Ashes Tests at 54.63 (100s: 2, 50s: 2). Nat Sciver-Brunt has featured in five Tests against Australia, accumulating 288 runs at 35.50 besides scalping six wickets. Pacer Kate Cross has returned with eight wickets in three Ashes Tests at 30.37. Left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone owns seven wickets in three Women's Ashes Tests at 53.71.

A look at Australia's star performers

Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has featured in nine Ashes Tests, returning with 35 wickets at 18.54 and 683 runs at 68.30. Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen has scalped six wickets in four Ashes Tests at 40.83. The tally includes 238 runs at 39.66. Australia's stand-in skipper Healy owns 201 runs in five Ashes Tests at 25.12. Tahlia McGrath has 133 Women's Ashes runs at 44.33.

