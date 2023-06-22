Sports

Ashes 2023: Decoding Stuart Broad, James Anderson's records at Lord's

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 22, 2023 | 12:52 pm 3 min read

Broad took six wickets in the series opener (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England will fight for redemption as they meet Australia in the second Ashes Test. The iconic Lord's will host this duel, starting June 28. The series opener was an absolute thriller as Australia clinched a two-wicket win in the final session. As England eye a comeback, pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be critical to their chances. Here are their stats at Lord's.

Leading wicket-takers at Lord's

Anderson has scalped the most Test wickets at the Mecca of Cricket, 117 in 27 games at 24.58. The tally includes six five-wicket hauls including his best innings figures, 7/42. Broad is the only other bowler with 70-plus Test wickets at Lord's. He owns 108 wickets in 27 Tests here at 27.42. The tally includes three five-fers and a match 10-wicket haul as well.

Their Ashes stats at Lord's

Anderson has not enjoyed tackling the Aussies at the iconic venue as he has scalped just seven wickets at 51.14 in six Ashes innings here. Meanwhile, Broad has played four Ashes Tests at Lord's in which he returned with 12 wickets at 35.50.

How did they fare in the series opener?

Broad was at this lethal best in the Ashes 2023 opener as he claimed three-fers in both innings. He dismissed David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne of successive deliveries in Australia's first innings. Meanwhile, Anderson could manage just a solitary wicket in that game. Surprisingly, he did not get the second new ball in Australia's second innings.

A look at Broad's Ashes numbers

England's highest wicket-taker in the Ashes, Broad has scalped 137 wickets against Australia in 36 Test matches at 28.74. Broad's tally of wickets includes eight fifers and a solitary 10-wicket match haul. Only Ian Botham (148) has taken more Test wickets against the Aussies. 90 of Broad's wickets have come in 21 home Ashes Tests at 25.91 (5W: 6, 10W: 1).

Here are Anderson's Ashes numbers

Meanwhile, Anderson has scalped 113 wickets in 36 Ashes Tests 34.43 with the help of five fifers and a lone match 10-wicket haul. Among England players, only Broad, Ian Botham, and Bob Willis (128) have taken more Test wickets against Australia. At home, Anderson owns 45 wickets in 15 Ashes Tests at 35.06 (5W: 4, 10W: 1).

Fifth-highest wicket-takers in Tests

Broad, who recorded 3/64 and 3/68 in the Ashes opener, is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket. In July 2022, he became just the third pacer to pick 550 Test wickets. The right-arm pacer now has 588 wickets from 163 matches at an average of 27.59 (5W: 20, 10W: 3). Among England players, only Anderson has scalped more Test wickets.

700 Test wickets loading for Anderson

The veteran pacer has recorded 686 wickets in 180 Tests at an average of 26.11. Anderson is the third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. He may become the third bowler to complete 700 wickets in the ongoing Ashes series. Only Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warne (708) are ahead of him in the wickets tally. Anderson owns 32 fifers (10WM: 3).

