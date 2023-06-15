Sports

Ben Stokes vs Nathan Lyon in The Ashes: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 15, 2023 | 12:58 pm 3 min read

Cricket's oldest and arguably the most celebrated rivalry, The Ashes, is back. The 2023 edition will be played in England with the five-match series getting underway on June 16. Eyes will be on England skipper Ben Stokes, who has enjoyed tackling the Aussies in the longest format. However, veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon has troubled him in the past. Here we decode their rivalry.

Nine dismissals against Stokes

As per ESPNcricinfo, Lyon has dismissed Stokes as many as nine times in 28 Test innings but the batter averages 43.66 in this battle. Only India's off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (11) has dismissed the England captain more often in Tests. Meanwhile, Lyon's teammate and left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc has dismissed Stokes six times in whites. The southpaw has fallen prey to Pat Cummins four times.

Struggle versus off-spinners

Like many left-handed batters, Stokes has struggled against off-spinners. In 100 Test innings, the veteran has fallen prey to them 41 times with his average being 30.02. On England soil, Lyon has dismissed him four times in 14 Test innings. Meanwhile, 172 of Lyon's total Test wickets have been recorded against southpaws. The Aussie has an excellent average of 24.46 in this regard.

Here are Stokes's Ashes numbers

In 19 Ashes Tests, Stokes has clobbered 1,157 runs at an average of 34.02. The tally includes three tons and six fifties. With the ball, the right-arm pacer has returned with 38 wickets in these games at 39.68. Two of his four Test fifers have been recorded versus Australia. He owns 19 wickets and 62 runs in 10 home Tests against the Aussies.

Lyon owns over 100 Ashes wickets

Meanwhile, Lyon has snapped 101 wickets in 28 Ashes Tests at a brilliant average of 29.42. The tally includes a couple of fifers. Coming to his numbers in England, the off-spinner has walked away with 50 wickets in 15 Tests at an average of 29.66 (5W: 1). Lyon snapped 20 wickets at 33.40 in the preceding Ashes series in England, in 2019.

500 Test wickets loading for Lyon

Lyon has raced to 487 wickets in 120 Tests at 31.03. He has scalped 23 Test fifers alongside four 10-wicket match hauls. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in Tests, only behind legends Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (685), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (582), Glenn McGrath (563), and Courtney Walsh (519). The offie can touch the 500-wicket mark in Ashes 2023.

A look at Stokes's Test numbers

Stokes has been a mainstay for England in Tests. He was named the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year in January after he revived England's Test team. He slammed 870 runs and picked up 26 wickets in 2022. He was also selected as the captain of the Test Team of the Year. Stokes has slammed 5,712 runs and taken 194 wickets in 92 Tests.

