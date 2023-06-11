Sports

WTC Final, Nathan Lyon claims 4/41 versus India: Stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 11, 2023 | 06:28 pm 2 min read

Lyon owns the second-highest Test wickets against India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers on Day 5 of the ICC World Test Championship final against India. The veteran off-spinner guided Australia to the much-coveted Test mace by finishing with 4/41 during a crucial juncture of the game. Lyon bowled with control and made full use of the conditions. This was his 20th Test four-wicket haul. Here we decode his stats.

A decisive four-fer for Lyon

Lyon came into the game on Day 5 on a pitch with a lot of wear and tear. His first dismissal came on Day 4 when he trapped Rohit Sharma in front of the wickets. He returned with the same intensity to remove Shardul Thakur similarly. Later, he outfoxed KS Bharat and Mohammed Siraj, who tried to attack him.

Second-most wickets against India

Lyon has a sensational record against India in the longest format of the game. He has scalped 121 wickets against India in 27 Test matches at an average of 31.56. This was his fourth four-wicket haul against India in this format. His tally also includes nine Test fifers. Overall, he is the second-highest wicket-taker against India. Only James Anderson (139) is ahead of him.

A look at his numbers at The Oval

Lyon has been pretty good at the Kennington Oval. He has compiled 14 wickets in four Test matches at an impressive average of 24.07. Notably, his 5/60 match figures in the WTC Final are now his best figures at this venue.

Third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket

The 35-year-old has been pivotal for Australia over the years. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Test cricket. Overall, Lyon has snapped 487 wickets in 120 Test matches at an average of 31.03. He has registered 20 four-wicket hauls and 23 fifers in this format. Only Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) are ahead of him in the wickets tally.

Most wickets in the WTC 2021-23 cycle

Lyon finished the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle as the highest wicket-taker. He scalped 88 wickets in this WTC cycle in 20 Test matches. He owns an average of 26.12 and has accumulated five fifers and four four-wicket hauls. Pat Cummins with 57 wickets and Mitchell Starc with 55 scalps were the other successful Australian bowlers in this WTC cycle.

