Johnson Charles added to WI's squad for CWC Qualifiers 2023

Jun 09, 2023

Charles returned to the WI team last year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Johnson Charles has been added to West Indies's squad for the upcoming 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, starting on June 18. The veteran top-order batter has replaced Gudakesh Motie as the left-arm spinner is yet to recover from a lower back injury. Notably, Charles has been in fine form lately. Here we look at his stats.

A look at Charles's journey at the highest level

Having made his international debut in 2011, Charles has struggled to cement his place in WI's white-ball teams. The wicketkeeper-batter was also a part of West Indies's ICC T20 World Cup-winning squads in 2012 and 2016. The T20I series against Australia last year marked his return to the WI team after almost six years. He has played some brilliant knocks since then.

The breakthrough hundred in South Africa

Earlier this year, Charles made headlines with a jaw-dropping hundred in a T20I versus South Africa. His ton came off just 39 balls, the fastest for a WI batter. The 34-year-old ended up scoring a superb 46-ball 118 in that contest with the help of 11 sixes and 10 fours. His brilliance helped WI post their highest-ever T20I total, 258/5.

Here are his ODI numbers

Notably, Charles was added to WI's squad for the ongoing three-match ODI series against UAE following the suspension to Devon Thomas. The batter hammered a 47-ball 63 in the second ODI, following a quick-fire 24 in the opener. Overall, he has played 50 ODIs since making his debut in the format in 2012, scoring 1370 runs at 27.40 with two tons and five half-centuries.

What did the lead selector say?

"(Charles) is experienced at the international level, he will add value to the team for what will be a very important tournament," West Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes said. "He also has knowledge of the Zimbabwe conditions having played ODI matches there before, so we see him as the right man for the job at this stage."

West Indies's squad for the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier

West Indies squad: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.

Details regarding the Qualifier event

10 teams will take part in the competition with two spots up for grabs in the 2023 ODI WC, which will be played in October-November in India. West Indies have been placed in Group A alongside Zimbabwe, Nepal, United States, and Netherlands. Sri Lanka, UAE, USA, Ireland, and Oman will form Group B. Each side will play one game against teams in their group.