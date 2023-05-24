Sports

Here's why Devon Thomas has been provisionally suspended

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 24, 2023, 12:54 am 3 min read

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has provisionally suspended West Indian batter Devon Thomas for trying to fix matches. Notably, the 33-year-old has been slapped with seven charges. The charges are under ICC's anti-corruption code, and the board has found Thomas guilty under these charges. The WI batter has 14 days to respond against the same. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The ICC is strict about upholding the integrity of the sport all over the world. Therefore, the ICC Anti-corruption Unit (ACU) aims to provide a well-coordinated capability to protect the sport.

Like Thomas, there have been many issues in the past, and the board has worked diligently to nullify these threats.

The ICC has set some standards, which must be met by all parties.

Thomas allegedly tried to fix a match in LPL

The ICC has raised some serious allegations against Thomas. The charges against him are regarding his conduct while playing in the three franchise-based leagues - the Lanka Premier League, Abu Dhabi T10, and the Caribbean Premier League. The anti-corruption units of all three boards are investigating the matter. He has faced four charges from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) for trying to fix a match.

Another charge of corrupt conduct

Thomas has faced a charge under the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). He played for the Pune Devils in the 2021 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league. Here, he was charged for failing to disclose details about an approach made to indulge in corrupt conduct.

Two charges from Cricket West Indies

The remaining two charges are from Cricket West Indies (CWI) during his time with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals. One of the charges was not disclosing details about an approach made to take part in a corrupt practice. The other one was failing to report a gift/payment made, which was a breach of the CPL code of conduct.

Thomas was named in WI's squad

West Indies recently named their squad for the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe and also their three-match ODI series against the United Arab Emirates. Shai Hope will lead the team, while Brandon King has been named as the vice-captain.

A look at his career numbers

Thomas made his international debut in 2009 against Bangladesh in an ODI match at the Roseau. He has amassed 238 runs in 21 ODIs at a paltry average of 14. He played his only Test match against Australia in Adelaide last year. In T20s, he has compiled 1,454 runs in 117 appearances at a poor strike rate of 112.53. He has scored four fifties.