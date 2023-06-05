Sports

WTC Final, Australia have four innings victories at Oval: Stats

India and Australia will be battling it out in the high-voltage ICC World Test Championship final. The two sides played quality in the 2021-23 cycle and finished in the top two. Meanwhile, the Kennington Oval in London will host this affair, starting on June 7. The English conditions are expected to favor Australia more than India. Here we decode Australia's stats at the venue.

A look at the track conditions

The Oval track is pretty decent to bat on as the toss-winning skipper often chooses to bat first here. However, if the conditions are cloudy, pacers can inflict some serious damage with the new Dukes ball. Spinners might also get some significant help from the third day onward. Hence, an exciting contest is on the cards between the two cricketing powerhouses.

Australia's record at the venue

In 38 Tests here, Australia have seven wins, 17 defeats and 14 draws here. No other visiting team has more wins at this venue. West Indies trail the Aussies in this regard with six wins. Since 2000, the Aussies have won two of their six Tests here and both have been innings victories against England. Overall, the Aussies have four innings victory here.

Here are Australia's key performers at the venue

Steve Smith has smoked 391 runs in five Test innings at the Oval at 97.75. The tally includes a couple of tons and a solitary fifty. David Warner played an 85-run knock here in August 2015. Nathan Lyon has returned with nine wickets in three Tests here at 30.77. Australian skipper Pat Cummins picked five wickets in his only Test outing here.

Here are the stadium stats

The Kennington Oval has hosted as many as 105 Tests so far. 343 is the average first-innings score here as teams batting first have won 38 games. While 29 matches landed in the favor of sides batting second, the remaining 38 Tests resulted in draws. In August 1938, England posted 903/7 (declared) against Australia here, the second-highest team score in Tests to date.

Australia's overall record in England

Australia have a rich history in England due to the Ashes rivalry with the hosts. In 176 Tests played here, the Aussies have returned with 54 wins and as many defeats (Draws: 68). The Aussies have won three of their last six Tests in the UK. Australia's last Test assignment in England was the 2019 Ashes which ended in a 2-2 draw.

India's record at the venue

Meanwhile, India have two wins, five defeats, and seven draws in 14 Tests at the Oval. The team recorded a 157-run triumph in their last Test outing here, against England in September 2021.

India and Australia's journey to the WTC Finals

India started their WTC campaign in England where they managed a 2-2 draw. They later defeated New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and ultimately Australia to qualify for the final. They finished with a point percentage of 58.80 and took the second spot (127 points). Meanwhile, Australia defeated England, Pakistan, and South Africa to top the points table with 66.67 points percentage (152 points).