2023 French Open, Aryna Sabalenka reaches fourth round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 02, 2023, 06:27 pm

Women's singles second seed Aryna Sabalenka has reached the fourth round of the 2023 French Open

Women's singles second seed Aryna Sabalenka has reached the fourth round of the 2023 French Open after beating Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-2. Sabalenka, who has been in supreme form in 2023, has reached the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time in her career. Her best tally before today's match was three successive third-round appearances. Here's more.

Sabalenka's form in 2023

Sabalenka has now raced to a 32-5 win-loss record in 2023. Sabalenka won the 2023 Madrid Open to claim her third WTA title in 2023. Notably, it was her fifth final in a WTA tournament this year. She won Adelaide International 1 before claiming the 2023 Australian Open title. Sabalenka was also a runner-up at the Indian Wells and Stuttgart Open.

Sabalenka has a 10-0 record at Slams this year

Sabalenka has a 46-19 win-loss record at Grand Slams. At the French Open, her tally reads as 10-5. In the ongoing 2023 season, Sabalenka has a 10-0 record across two Slams.

Women's singles second round: Key results

Anastasia Potapova was overcome by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4, 3-6, 0-6. Pavlyuchenkova will now face Elise Mertens, who beat third seed Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-3. Meanwhile, ninth seed Daria Kasatkina beat Peyton Stearns 6-0, 6-1.

Key record for Sabalenka

As per Opta, having won her match against Kamilla Rakhimova, Sabalenka has 10 grand slam match wins in 2023, as many as she had in the entire 2022 season - only in 2021 did she win more (15).