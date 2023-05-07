Sports

Aryna Sabalenka wins the 2023 Madrid Open: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 07, 2023, 12:39 am 2 min read

Aryna Sabalenka avenged her Stuttgart Open final loss against Iga Swiatek (Photo credit: Twitter/@MutuaMadridOpen)

Aryna Sabalenka avenged her Stuttgart Open final loss against Iga Swiatek to claim the 2023 Madrid Open honor. Sabalenka beat Polish star Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. With this win, Sabalenka has claimed her third WTA title in 2023. Notably, she played her fifth final in a WTA tournament this year. Meanwhile, Swiatek who showed resistance in the Madrid final, fell short.

Sabalenka is enjoying a dream 2023 season

Sabalenka now owns a 30-4 win-loss record in the 2023 women's tennis singles season. She won Adelaide International 1 before claiming the 2023 Australian Open title. And now, she has triumphed here in Madrid. Besides, Sabalenka was also a runner-up at the Indian Wells and Stuttgart Open. She also has two quarter-final exits in Dubai and Miami respectively.

Sabalenka's journey in the tourney

Sabalenka overcame Sorana Cirstea in the round of 64, winning 6-4, 6-3. In the round of 32, she beat Camila Osorio 6-4, 7-5. Mirra Andreeva was Sabalenka's next victim as the latter won 6-3, 6-1. In the quarter-finals, Sabalenka prevailed against Mayar Sheriff 2-6, 6-2, 6-1. In the semis, the Belarusian beat ninth seed Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1. And now, she has overcome Swiatek.

13th career honor for Sabalenka, maiden WTA 1000 title

Sabalenka claimed her 13th WTA honor in women's singles. Sabalenka has also claimed her maiden Madrid Open title and her first WTA 1000 event. Her only previous final in WTA 1000 events came at the Indian Wells last year.