Sports

ENG vs IRE: Ben Duckett smokes his second Test century

ENG vs IRE: Ben Duckett smokes his second Test century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 02, 2023, 04:49 pm 2 min read

Ben Duckett smashed a ton in his maiden home Test

England opener Ben Duckett played a brilliant hand against Ireland in the one-off Test match at Lord's. He allowed England to set the tone after they bundled out Andrew Balbirnie's men for only 172. This was Duckett's second Test century and his maiden in England. Here we decode his stats.

A blazing knock from Duckett

Duckett is known for his aggressive batting up the order and he did just that against the Irish pacers. He made full use of the new ball and stitched a 109-run opening stand with Zak Crawley. He then, added another century-plus partnership with Ollie Pope, helping England in securing the lead. He completed his hundred in 106 deliveries and maintained a good strike rate.

Maiden 50-plus score at home

Surprisingly, this is Duckett's maiden Test match in England. Before this, the southpaw played eight Test matches but all of them were away from home. Also, his hundred is the first by an England opener in a home Test in two years, since Rory Burns slammed a ton at Lord's against New Zealand in 2021. Overall, this is his second Test century.

Duckett's stellar strike rate in the last year

Duckett has had a stellar strike rate in Test matches in the last year (June 1, 2022- May 31, 2023) Here are the best strike rates in Tests in this period. 98.77 - Harry Brook 97.77 - Rishabh Pant 96.59 - Jonny Bairstow 95.48 - Ben Duckett 82.42 - Travis Head The above batters have scored a minimum of 300 runs.