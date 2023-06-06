Sports

India have won two Tests at The Oval: Key stats

India have won two Tests at The Oval: Key stats

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 06, 2023, 05:33 pm 2 min read

India have won nine Test matches in England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India will be determined to win the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval, starting on June 7. The Indians lost the finals in 2021 and will surely seek redemption this time. Rohit Sharma and his men will also look to end India's ICC trophy drought. The venue and the weather suit the Indian team going into the final.

How does the pitch behave at the Oval?

This is the first test that Oval will host in June, and therefore, the weather will be different than the usual English overcast conditions. The pitch here is generally good for batters, but they will be tested every now and then as the Dukes ball tends to move throughout the day. Spinners will also come into play as the match progresses.

A look at the stadium stats

As per Cricbuzz, a total of 105 Test matches have been played at the iconic Oval stadium in London. Teams batting first have won 38 times, while 29 wins have been secured by the team batting second. 343 is the average first innings score, suggesting it is a good strip for batters. England's 903/7d came at this ground against Australia back in August 1938.

India's record at the Oval (Tests)

India have played 14 matches at the iconic Oval. They have won only twice along with seven draws while suffering five defeats at the venue. India's first Test win at the venue came in 1971 when they chased down England's target (173). However, India were unable to win in the next eight Tests here. India won their last match here against England in 2021.

India's key performers at the venue

Virat Kohli has scored 169 runs at the Oval in three Tests at an average of 28.16. Rohit has 138 runs in his only Test match here. He slammed a century the last time India played here. Among Indian bowlers, Ravindra Jadeja has the most Test wickets at this venue (11). Umesh Yadav finished with match figures of 6/136 in 2021 versus England.

Here's India's overall record in England

India and England have a long history in Test cricket. India played their first-ever Test in England in 1932. Although India have only won nine Tests in England out of a total of 68, they have been competitive in English conditions of late. They have suffered 37 defeats while registering 22 draws. India drew their last Test series against England (2-2) in 2021-22.