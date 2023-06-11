Sports

Decoding the interesting stats from the WTC 2021-23 cycle

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya June 11, 2023 | 08:23 pm 4 min read

Australia defeated India in the WTC Finals (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia defeated India by 209 runs in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 final to lift the coveted Test mace at The Oval. Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon bowled brilliantly for Australia on Day 5. Australia have now become the first side to clinch all four ICC tournaments. Here are the interesting numbers from the WTC 2021-23 cycle.

India and Australia's journey to the WTC Final

India started their WTC campaign in England where they managed a 2-2 draw. They later defeated New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and ultimately Australia to qualify for the final. India finished with a point percentage of 58.80 and took the second spot (127 points). Meanwhile, Australia defeated England, Pakistan, and South Africa to top the points table with 66.67 points percentage (152 points).

England's story of comebacks

Although England finished out of the top three, the story of their comeback made headlines. They won just one out of their first 12 Tests of the 2021-23 WTC cycle. They lost The Ashes 4-0 before succumbing to the West Indies. Head coach Brendon McCullum's aggressive approach hailed as 'BazBall', transformed England's Test side. Notably, England won nine of their last 10 Tests.

Stokes scripts this record as captain in Tests

Under Stokes, the Brits recorded nine Test wins last year. He equaled Virat Kohli (2016) in terms of the most victories as a Test captain in a calendar year. Clive Lloyd (11 in 1984), Graeme Smith (11 in 2008), Steve Waugh (10 in 2002), Michael Vaughan (10 in 2004), and Ricky Ponting (10 in 2006 and 9 in 2005) dominate the list.

English batters shine in the fourth innings

As per Mazher Arshad, England batters scored 1,833 runs in the 4th innings (Test matches) in 2022. This is the most by any team in Test history in a calendar year. Moreover, England registered four Test centuries in run-chases last year (two each by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow). This is also a first for any team in the format.

Most wickets in the WTC 2021-23 cycle

Lyon finished the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle as the highest wicket-taker. He scalped 88 wickets in this WTC cycle in 20 Test matches. He owns an average of 26.12 and has accumulated five fifers and four four-wicket hauls. Pat Cummins with 57 wickets and Mitchell Starc with 55 scalps were the other successful Australian bowlers in this WTC cycle.

Most runs in the WTC 2021-23 cycle

England talisman Root finished with the most runs in the WTC 2021-23 cycle. He slammed 1,915 runs in 22 Test matches at an average of 53.19. He has smashed eight centuries and six fifties in this period. Australian opener Usman Khawaja finished second in the WTC 2021-23 cycle as he scored 1,621 runs. He scored these runs in only 17 Tests at 64.84.

Highest strike rate in this WTC cycle (minimum 500 runs)

It must be noted that Head's strike rate of 81.91 in the 2021-23 cycle is the highest among batters with at least 500 runs. India's dashing wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant trails him in this regard with a strike rate of 80.81. England's Bairstow is in the third spot with a strike rate of 68.90 followed by compatriot Ollie Pope's strike rate of 66.04.

Here are the top partnerships from this WTC cycle

Henry Nicholls and Kane Williamson's partnership of 363 against Sri Lanka in Wellington earlier this year, ends up as the highest partnership of this WTC cycle (any wicket). Head and Labuschagne are in second spot with their 297-run stand against West Indies in Adelaide last year. While Smith and Head's crucial 285-run stand in the WTC final against India is in the third spot.

South Africa finish third in the WTC 2021-23 standings

South Africa finished the WTC cycle in third spot behind Australia and India. They accumulated 100 points from eight wins out of 18 matches. Kagiso Rabada was their star with 67 wickets in this period. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in this cycle. While Temba Bavuma was their highest run-scorer in this cycle with 900 runs from 12 matches at 45.0.

Four Aussie batters were in the top 10 (runs)

Four Australian batters finished in the top 10 of the WTC 2021-23 runs tally. Khawaja finished second with 1,621 runs. While Labuschagne (1,576), Smith (1,407) and Head (1,389) finished third, fifth and sixth respectively. Only England had two batters in the top 10.

