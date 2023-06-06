Sports

India's white-ball series against Afghanistan postponed: Here's why

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 06, 2023, 01:21 pm 2 min read

The series was scheduled from June 20 to 30

In a major development, the proposed white-ball series between India and Afghanistan has been postponed. It is understood that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) couldn't find an appropriate window for the three-game ODI series. Notably, the series was scheduled between the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final (from June 7) and India's Caribbean tour. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The Afghanistan series has been postponed, considering the increasing workload of Indian players across formats.

After a grueling Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the India-bound members are set to feature in the WTC final at The Oval.

In July, the Indian team will embark on the West Indies tour that comprises two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

Here's why the series got postponed

It is understood that the India-Afghanistan series was scheduled between June 20 and 30, with the squad leaving for the Caribbean around July 7 thereafter. Post the tour, India will take part in the Asia Cup, the schedule of which is yet to be ascertained. As per the BCCI sources, the players require recovery ahead of the 50-over World Cup in October-November.

Still trying to fit in Afghanistan series: Official

A senior BCCI official opened up on the development while speaking to InsideSport. "Yes, there will be a break after WTC Final. We are still trying to fit in the Afghanistan series. But at this stage, it looks difficult with the broadcaster deal and the West Indies tour. So, it's the perfect window for the players' rest," the official informed.

Broadcast issues contributed too

As mentioned, another reason for the postponement is related to broadcast. The BCCI's broadcast deal with Disney Star has ended, while the new tender is yet to be out. As per Cricbuzz, an interim arrangement is possible, but the board will likely prefer a full tender for the bilateral series against Afghanistan. The series could have a broadcast value right before the World Cup.

Afghanistan yet to beat India

Afghanistan are yet to beat India in international cricket. The two teams have clashed in eight encounters, with India winning seven. The 2018 Asia Cup match between them ended in a tie. Besides, India won the solitary Test against Afghanistan in 2018.