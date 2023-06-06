Sports

Decoding the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season in numbers

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Jun 06, 2023, 08:30 am 3 min read

This is PSG's 11 Ligue 1 title (Source: Twitter/@PSG_English)

Paris Saint-Germain edged out Lens to win their 11th Ligue 1 title. The 2022-23 Ligue 1 title race was closer than people thought as the Parisians sneaked out the title by a single point. Notably, this is PSG's 11th league honor and also the ninth Ligue 1 title in 11 seasons. The Parisians won the league because of their fantastic start to the campaign.

Here are the top four teams

PSG have dominated Ligue 1 for some time as mentioned they have won nine times in 11 seasons. They finished the season with 85 points and secured 27 wins. RC Lens came agonizingly close but had to settle for the second position with 84 points and 25 wins. Marseille and Rennes finished in the last two UCL spots with 73 and 68 points respectively.

A look at the relegated teams

Four teams are going down this season because Ligue has decided to reduce the league from 20 to 18 teams like Bundesliga. So, Angers finished dead bottom with 18 points and only four wins. Troyes also secured four wins but they had 24 points. Auxerre and Ajaccio are the other two teams facing the drop with 35 and 26 points this season.

Best attack and the worst defense

PSG had the best attack as they scored 89 goals, out of which Kylian Mbappe netted 29 goals. Lionel Messi and Neymar contributed 16 and 13 goals respectively. Troyes and Angers had an equally poor defense, having shipped 81 goals.

Mbappe and Messi lead the goals and assists charts respectively

Mbappe has been on fire throughout the season, having netted 29 goals and is the highest goal-scorer in the 2022-23 Ligue 1`. He has won the league Golden Boot five times in a row. Messi led the assists column with 16 assists. He also created 29 big chances this season. Only Kevin de Bruyne matched Messi's assists tally in the top five European Leagues.

Who had the most clean sheets in 2022-23 Ligue 1?

RC Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba finished with the most numbers of clean sheets in the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season. He amassed 15 clean sheets this season, one more than second-placed Yehvann Diouf. Samba was a big reason for Lens finishing in the second position and also conceding the least number of goals this season (29). Steve Mandanda also finished with 14 clean sheets.

Who won the 2022-23 Ligue 1 awards?

Mbappe won the Ligue 1 Golden Boot for the fifth successive time. Only Jean-Pierre Papin, Carlos Bianchi and Delis Onnis have won also won the Ligue 1 Golden Boot five times. PSG's Nuno Mendes won the Young Player of the Year award. Samba bagged the Goalkeeper of the Year honor, while Lens manager Franck Haise won the Manager of the Season award.