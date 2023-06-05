Sports

Decoding the 2022-23 La Liga season in numbers

This is Barcelona's 27th La Liga title (Source: Twitter/@FCBarcelona)

FC Barcelona dominated the 2022-23 La Liga season and won the league title for the first time since 2019. They were exceptional throughout the season and won league honor by finishing 10 points above their arch-rivals Real Madrid. Overall, this was Barcelona's 27th La Liga title as they secured it with four matches left to play. Here are the 2022-23 La Liga statistics.

Here are the top four teams

Barcelona finished the La Liga season with 88 points. This is also their first league title since Lionel Messi left the club two seasons ago. Real Madrid finished with 78 points and took up the second spot. Atletico Madrid fought really hard but could only finish third with 77 points. Lastly, Real Sociedad occupied the last Champions League spot with 71 points.

A look at the relegated teams

Elche finished 20th as they could only secure 25 points and managed only five wins and 10 draws. Espanyol was the second team to get relegated as they managed 37 points and shipped in the most goals (69). As per Opta, they have been relegated in two of their last three top-flight campaigns. Valladolid was the last team to face the drop (40 points).

Best attack and the worst defence

Los Blancos had the best attack in the league with 75 goals from 38 matches. Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior finished with 19 and 10 goals, respectively. Meanwhile, Espanyol's backline had a season to forget as they conceded the most goals this season (69).

Lewandowski lead the goals column, Griezmann ruled the assists charts

Robert Lewandowski ,in his first season in Spain, slammed home 23 goals and was the league's top-scorer this season. He also became the joint third-fastest to score 20 La Liga goals (30 matches). Antoine Griezmann finished the season with 16 assists alongside 15 goals. He created the most number of chances this season (68). He ended the season with the most goal contributions (31).

Who had the most clean sheets in 2022-23 La Liga?

Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen finished with 26 clean sheets in the 2022-23 La Liga season. In the process, he matched the La Liga record of most clean sheets held by Deportivo custodian Francisco Liano in the 1993-94 season. He was rock solid at the back.

Who won the 2022-23 La Liga awards?

Lewandowski on his debut season bagged the Pichichi award by scoring 23 goals in 34 league appearances. He did not score a single penalty which has happened for the first time since Dani Guiza back in the 2007-08 season. Ter Stegen clinched the Zamora award given to the best goalkeeper of a particular La Liga season. He was exceptional for the Catalans throughout.