La Liga 2022-23, Real Madrid outclass Getafe 1-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 09, 2022, 12:40 pm 2 min read

Real Madrid are yet to lose a game in La Liga 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@realmadrid)

Real Madrid returned to winning ways with a 1-0 scoreline against Getafe on matchday 8 of La Liga 2022-23. Eder Militao put the Blancos in the lead within four minutes into the game before VAR ruled out a penalty late in the first half. Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouaméni, and Luka Modric were relentless with a flurry of shot attempts before the final whistle was blown.

Match Real Madrid eke out a 1-0 win against Getafe

Militao ran down to the near post and nodded home a superb corner from Modric. Getafe were close to pulling one back after Tochouameni lost the possession, but Fabrizio Angileri drove past the post. Luis Milla took down Vinicius Junior but didn't face a penalty with the ball going down the play. Later, Rodrygo's goal was disallowed after he was found offside.

Militao Militao smashes these records

As per Opta, Militao has scored all his five goals for Real across competitions via headers, with four of them through corner kicks and each of them had a different assist maker (Marcelo, Isco, Rodrygo, Vinicius, and Modric). Militao, who played his 100th match with the Blancos across competitions, netted his maiden goal in La Liga 2022-23.

Madrid A distinguishable record for Madrid

As per Opta, Real Madrid have started a La Liga season with seven-plus wins without a defeat for the fifth time. Notably, they ended up winning the title in three of the previous four: 1961-62, 1968-69, and 1987-88 (8 wins each). They wound up second in 1991-92 with seven wins and a draw at this stage.

Modric 50 assists for Modric in La Liga

As per Opta, Modric has raced to 50 assists in La Liga, becoming the sixth player from Real Madrid to attain this tally in the competition since 2003-04. Karim Benzema (103), Cristiano Ronaldo (87), Marcelo (63), Toni Kroos (59), and Guti (53) are the others. Meanwhile, the Croatian midfielder has two assists in his kitty across seven appearances in the Spanish top-flight this season.

Standings Madrid dethrone Barcelona at the top

Real Madrid are currently on top of the La Liga standings with 22 points in their arsenal (W7, D1) Barcelona trail them (19) and could bag the number one position with a win over Celta Vigo. Athletic Club (17), Atletico Madrid (16), and Real Betis (15) follow suit. Meanwhile, Getafe occupy the 16th position (W2, D1, L5).