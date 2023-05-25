Sports

Bukayo Saka to stay at Arsenal until 2027: Decoding stats

Bukayo Saka is set to stay at Arsenal until 2027 (Source: Twitter/@Arsenal)

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka is set to stay at the club until 2027. Saka signed a new contract, saying the club is the right place for him to take the next step in his career. 21-year-old Saka has put in a solid performance this season. His previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. Here we decode his stats.

Why does this story matter?

Arsenal have a young team with Saka as one of the key figures for Mikel Arteta.

He has grown into the game and the character shown on the pitch is quite remarkable.

It's massive that Arsenal count on him and got him to sign a new long-term deal.

Saka believes in the Arsenal project and fans are sure they will see him deliver.

Saka's Premier League numbers

In 134 Premier League appearances, Saka has scored 30 goals, besides making 26 assists. His tally includes four penalties. Out of his 257 shots, 85 of them have been on target. He has smashed the woodwork eight times. Saka has missed 15 big chances, besides creating 27. In the Premier League 2022-23 season, Saka has 13 goals and 11 assists.

Saka's overall numbers for the Gunners

Saka has made 178 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions, scoring 37 goals and making 37 assists. In the ongoing season, he has 14 goals and 11 assists. In 2021-22, he managed 12 goals and 7 assists. In 2020-21, he clocked seven goals and seven assists. In 2019-20, he made 12 assists, besides scoring four times. He made his Arsenal debut in 2018-19.

Saka has won two honors with Arsenal

Saka, who won the Premier League Player of the Month award in March 2023, has enjoyed two pieces of silverware in his career. He won the FA Cup 2019-20 and FA Community Shield in 2020 respectively.