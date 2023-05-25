Sports

Akash Madhwal records best-ever bowling figures in IPL playoffs: Stats

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians outclassed Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led side successfully defended 182/8, with Akash Madhwal taking a five-wicket haul. Akash became the first-ever player to take a fifer in the IPL playoffs. He took the joint-best figures by an Indian in the IPL. Here are the stats.

A brilliant spell from Akash

Right-arm seamer Akash scalped five wickets to put MI on top. He dismissed Prerak Mankad, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mohsin Khan to complete his maiden five-wicket haul of the IPL. The MI pacer conceded just five runs in 3.3 overs. Akash, who took a four-wicket haul in MI's previous encounter, now has 13 wickets at 12.84 in IPL 2023.

Best figures by a player in IPL playoffs

As stated, Akash has recorded the best bowling figures by a player in the IPL playoffs. He broke the record of Doug Bollinger, who took 4/14 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Deccan Chargers in the 2010 semi-final.

Joint-best figures by an Indian in IPL

Akash took the joint-best bowling figures by an Indian in the IPL. The legendary Anil Kumble took 5/5 for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2009 in Cape Town. Alzarri Joseph (6/12 vs SRH, 2019), Sohail Tanvir (6/14 vs CSK, 2008), and Adam Zampa (6/19 vs SRH, 2016) occupy the top three spots on the overall list.

Most economical five-wicket haul in IPL

Akash, who conceded just five runs, finished with an economy rate of 1.4. He now has the most economical five-wicket haul in the IPL. Notably, Kumble had an economy rate of 1.57 in his record-breaking spell against RR in 2009.

A look at other notable numbers

Akash now has the best figures in all T20s at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Andre Russell, Lakshmipathy Balaji, and Harshal Patel also own a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket at this venue. Notably, Akash took 4/37 in MI's last league stage encounter (vs SRH). According to Bharath Seervi, he is the first bowler to take nine wickets in any two consecutive IPL matches.

IPL 2023: MI knock out LSG to reach Qualifier 2

MI skipper Rohit won the toss and elected to bat. Ishan Kishan started emphatically but departed soon. Cameron Green counter-attacked as MI were 62/2 after six overs. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, and Nehal Wadhera contributed, with MI reaching 182/8. Naveen-ul-Haq took four wickets. Marcus Stoinis was the lone warrior for LSG, who managed 101. The innings saw three run-outs. Akash's fifer stole the show.