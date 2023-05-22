Sports

Decoding Lucknow Super Giants's journey to the IPL 2023 playoffs

LSG secured a third-place finish (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Lucknow Super Giants have made their second entrance into the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs in as many seasons. With 17 points, they finish the IPL 2023 league stage at the third position. Having missed out on the title last year, the Super Giants would be determined to taste glory this time around. Here we decode their road to the playoffs.

LSG have played some quality cricket this season with contributions coming from all three departments.

Notably, LSG's regular skipper KL Rahul got ruled out midway through the season due to a hamstring injury.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya has led well in his absence.

Besides him, the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran have been LSG's key performers this season.

A third-place finish for LSG

With eight wins in 14 games (NR: 1), LSG claimed 17 points (NRR: +0.284). After winning four of their first six games, LSG lost momentum and came down in the points table. However, they peaked just at the right time. Notably, Krunal's team is coming off three successive wins. LSG will now meet Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator in Chennai on May 24.

Here are their top batters

With 368 runs at a strike rate of 150.20, Marcus Stoinis is LSG's leading run-scorer this season. Though Kyle Mayers warmed benches in LSG's last few games, he has scored 361 runs this season, striking at 144.40. Nicholas Pooran has aced the role of the finisher this season. He has smothered 358 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 173.78.

Here are their top bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi has returned with 16 wickets in 14 matches, conceding runs at just 7.76. Yash Thakur has claimed 10 wickets in eight matches at an economy of 9.16. Mark Wood has just 11 wickets in four appearances which includes a five-wicket haul. Krunal (9), Avesh Khan (8), and Naveen-ul-Haq (7) are the other notable performers with the ball.

Here are the records scripted

Against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pooran recorded the joint-third-fastest fifty in IPL history (15 balls). LSG successfully chased down 213 in that game. Only twice a higher target has been successfully chased down this year. Mayers became the first batter to slam half-centuries in his first two appearances in IPL. LSG posted 257/5 versus Punjab Kings, the second-highest team score in IPL history.

A look at the playoff scenario

LSG now need three wins on the trot to clinch their sixth IPL trophy. They first need to defeat MI in the Eliminator to earn a ticket to Qualifier 2, where the loser of Qualifier 1 awaits them. The Super Giants will then have to win Qualifier 2 and advance to the final, where they will meet the Qualifier 1 winner.