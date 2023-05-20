Sports

IPL 2023: MI aim to seal playoff berth against SRH

IPL 2023: MI aim to seal playoff berth against SRH

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 20, 2023, 02:51 pm 3 min read

MI defeated SRH by 14 runs earlier in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their respective last league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. It is a do-or-die match for MI as they have to win to keep their playoff chances alive, while SRH will look to play for pride and end their season on a high. Both teams have lost their previous match. Here's more.

Pitch report, timing and streaming details

Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium will host the clash on May 21 (3:30pm) The strip here is good for batting as the bounce is true and batters can hit through the line. Pacers will get some help with the new ball. 9.87 is the average run rate for teams batting first here this season. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can live-stream it on JioCinema.

A look at the H2H record

MI have a slight upper hand in the head-to-head record against SRH. Overall 20 IPL matches have been played between the two franchises and the five-time champions have won 11 matches. SRH aren't far behind as they have prevailed nine times. In the last meeting earlier this season, MI scored 192/5 and won by 14 runs as they bundled out SRH for 178.

It is now or never for MI

MI need to win this match and get to 16 points and hope that RCB lose their last match against GT. Top-two looks tough for MI. They can get there only if CSK and LSG lose their matches. MI also needs to win big as their NRR is -0.128 is inferior to RCB's NRR of +0.180, in case they are tied on points.

A look at the probable playing XIs

MI probable XI: Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Cameron Green, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla and Akash Madhwal. SRH probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen (wicket-keeper), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi and T. Natarajan.

Who are the key performers?

SKY is in sublime touch, having scored 486 runs in 13 matches this season at an average of 40.50. Kishan isn't far behind with 425 runs at 32.69. Klaasen is SRH's top run-scorer with 430 runs at 53.75. He slammed a hundred in his last match. Chawla has scalped 20 wickets this season (ER: 7.66). Bhuvneshwar has claimed 15 wickets in 13 matches.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy option 1: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Piyush Chawla (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Behrendorff and T. Natarajan. Fantasy option 2: Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Heinrich Klaasen (vc), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, and T. Natarajan.