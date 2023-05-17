Sports

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals stun Punjab Kings in Dharamsala

Written by Parth Dhall May 17, 2023, 11:25 pm 3 min read

Livingstone smashed a whirlwind half-century (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Punjab Kings in match number 64 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. The Capitals claimed their fifth win after successfully defending 213/2. It was a collective bowling effort from the David Warner-led side. Half-centuries from Liam Livingstone and Atharva Taide went in vain. Earlier, Prithvi Shaw and Rilee Rossouw starred with scintillating knocks.

How did the match pan out?

A 94-run partnership between Shaw and David Warner fueled DC after PBKS elected to field. While Warner departed for 46, Rossouw took the baton in the second half. The latter handed DC a strong finish, with Philip Salt slamming a 14-ball 26*. PBKS lost skipper Shikhar Dhawan (golden duck) before Taide and Livingstone struck. Taide retired out but the Kings still fell short (198/8).

Warner completes 400 runs in IPL 2023

Warner, who was under the scanner for his dismal strike rate, shut his detractors tonight. The DC skipper smashed a 31-ball 46 with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes. As a result, Warner became the first DC batter to complete 400 runs in IPL 2023. He could have struck his sixth half-century of the season.

1,100 IPL runs against an opposition

Warner accomplished another feat during the match. He became the first-ever batter to smash 1,100 runs against an opposition in the IPL. Warner now has 1,105 runs against PBKS at an average of 50.22, a tally that includes 13 half-centuries. Interestingly, Warner also has 1,075 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the second-most IPL runs against an opposition.

Shaw slams first fifty in 13 innings

Shaw complemented Warner in the first half of the innings. The former raced to his half-century off 36 balls in the 14th over. Shaw, who re-entered the Playing XI, proved his mettle at the right juncture. Interestingly, it was Shaw's first half-century in 13 IPL innings. He slammed 54 off 38 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and 1 six.

Highest opening partnership for DC in IPL 2023

This was just the second instance of DC not losing a wicket in the Powerplay this season. This last happened in the reverse fixture against PBKS in Delhi. Warner and Phil Salt had added 65 in the first six overs. Notably, Warner and Shaw added 94 runs tonight, the highest opening partnership for DC in the ongoing season.

Career-best score for Rossouw

Rossouw came to the middle after Sam Curran broke the crucial partnership between Warner and Shaw. The South African batter came out all guns blazing, having started his innings with a boundary. Rossouw hammered his maiden half-century in the IPL, recording his career-best score (82* off 37 balls, 4s: 6, 6s: 6). He managed 127 runs in seven matches before this match.

Rossouw's exploits at number three

Rossouw has raced past 3,700 runs (3,731) at number three in T20s. He has an average and a strike rate of 40.11 and 159.71, respectively. As per Cricbuzz, no other batter has more hundreds and a higher strike rate from number three (T20s).

Taide plays an important knock

The first over of PBKS's innings was a maiden (bowled by Khaleel Ahmed). Ishant Sharma dismissed PBKS skipper Dhawan for a duck, thereby exposing Taide in the middle. The budding batter rescued PBKS with a 55-run knock However, he consumed 42 balls for the same. Taide smashed 5 fours and 2 sixes. However, he retired out in the middle phase.

Livingstone nearly got PBKS home

Livingstone was the lone warrior for PBKS in the death overs. He inspired hope in the PBKS camp when they were 135/4 after 16 overs while chasing 214. Livingstone soon smashed his second half-century of IPL 2023 off just 29 balls. He ended up scoring 94 off 48 balls, his career-best score in the tournament. Livingstone smashed 5 fours and 9 sixes.