IPL 2023: Playoff qualification scenarios of all teams

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 15, 2023, 09:42 am 3 min read

GT are leading the team standings (Source: Twitter/@rashidkhan_19)

61 of the 70 league games in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) have been done and dusted. However, not a single team has officially secured a playoff berth. Moreover, except for Delhi Capitals, all nine teams are mathematically in the hunt to go through. As we head toward the business end of the competition, here we look at the playoff scenarios.

Advantage of finishing top two

Teams finishing in the top two will get an additional chance to qualify for the final. The top two sides will tussle in Qualifier 1. While the winner will advance to the summit clash straightaway, the loser will head to Qualifier 2, awaiting the winner of the Eliminator. Teams finishing third and fourth will tussle in the Eliminator.

GT fighting for the top two spot

With eight wins in 12 games, defending champions Gujarat Titans have already collected 16 points. As their net run rate (+0.761) is also the highest among all teams, they are unlikely to be kicked out of the top four even if they lose their remaining two fixtures. However, they would want at least one more win to seal a top-two berth.

MI can also advance to top two

Mumbai Indians can also secure a top-two berth without depending on other results. With seven wins in 12 games, they currently have 14 points, and victories in their remaining two games will see them advance to 18 points. As their NRR (-0.117) is on the lower side, they might not feel safe with 16 points. Hence, they must give their best in both games.

CSK must win their remaining games

With seven wins in 13 matches (NR: 1), Chennai Super Kings boast 15 points and a victory in their last game would confirm their playoff berth. A defeat would leave them dependent upon other results. Their NRR (+0.381) is on the higher side.

LSG have matters in their own hands

Lucknow Super Giants have 13 points, having won six and lost five (NR: 1). They can secure a playoff berth with victories in their remaining two matches. While defeat in both games will confirm their ouster, one win will leave them dependent upon other results.

RCB, PBKS in similar position

Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings have six wins, as many defeats, and 12 points. RCB (+0.166), however, are ahead of PBKS (-0.268) in terms of NRR. Though both teams can reach 16 points with wins in their remaining two games, they will anyway need to rely upon other results. Even one victory will keep their chances alive, though it will be outside.

RR, KKR have hopes pinned on other teams

Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have 12 points with six wins in 13 matches. RR's (+0.140) NNR is better than that of KKR's (-0.256). Even if both sides win their remaining games, they would need multiple results to go in their favor. As three teams have already collected 14 or more points, KKR and RR's playoff qualifications are highly unlikely.

SRH in a spot of bother

Sunrisers Hyderabad have collected eight points with just four wins in 11 outings. They can at maximum accumulate 14 points from here on. Besides winning their remaining three games, SRH must also significantly boost their NRR (-0.471) to keep their outside chances alive.