IPL 2023, GT vs SRH: Pitch report (Narendra Modi Stadium)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 15, 2023, 09:10 am 2 min read

GT are leading the team standings (Source: Twitter/@rashidkhan_19)

Stakes will be high when Gujarat Titans will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 62 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). While GT can officially secure a playoff berth with a win, SRH must prevail to stay alive in the playoff race. The Titans have been on a roll this season and will take the field as favorites. Here is the pith report.

A look at the track conditions

Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium will host the clash on May 15 (3:30pm). The pitch here has assisted the batters, but pacers can also wreak havoc with the new ball. Spinners can inflict some damage in the middle overs. 9.35 reads the average run rate batting first here this season. Teams batting first and chasing have won three games apiece here in IPL 2023.

Here are the stadium stats

The venue has hosted 25 IPL matches and 13 of them have been won by teams chasing (excluding Super Over wins). 8.32 reads the average run rate for teams batting first here in the IPL. The last assignment at this venue saw GT posting a match-winning 227/2 versus Lucknow Super Giants. Three targets of 175-plus have been chased down in Ahmedabad this year.

How have GT fared at this venue?

Interestingly, three of GT's four defeats this season have come at home. Overall, the Titans have played six games at this venue this year, prevailing thrice. They would like to enhance their record going forward. Meanwhile, the Titans played a solitary game at this iconic venue last year. It was the high-voltage final versus Rajasthan Royals that GT won by seven wickets.

Here are the key performers

Shubman Gill has hammered 526 runs at this venue in 10 T20 appearances, averaging 75.14 (SR: 152.46). Hardik Pandya has smoked 133 runs here this season at 33.25. The tally also includes two wickets at an economy of 8.3. Mohammed Shami has snapped 14 wickets in 10 games here (ER: 7.00). Mohit Sharma has snapped eight wickets in five IPL games here (ER: 7.77).

Here are the probable playing XIs

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (Captain), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph and Noor Ahmad. SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (Captain), Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Marco Jansen. Impact Players: Mohit Sharma (GT), Vivrant Sharma (SRH).

