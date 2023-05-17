Sports

David Warner completes 1,100 IPL runs against Punjab Kings: Stats

Warner also completed 400 runs in IPL 2023

Scintillating knocks from Rilee Rossouw and Prithvi Shaw drove Delhi Capitals (DC) to 213/2 against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. Shaw and David Warner stitched a 94-run stand for the opening wicket, while Rossouw smashed an unbeaten 82. During the innings, Warner completed 1,100 runs against PBKS in the IPL. Here are the key stats.

Warner completes 400 runs in IPL 2023

Warner, who was under the scanner for his dismal strike rate, shut his detractors tonight. The DC skipper smashed a 31-ball 46 with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes. As a result, Warner became the first DC batter to complete 400 runs in IPL 2023. He could have struck his sixth half-century of the season.

1,100 IPL runs against an opposition

Warner accomplished another feat during the match. He became the first-ever batter to smash 1,100 runs against an opposition in the IPL. Warner now has 1,105 runs against PBKS at an average of 50.22, a tally that includes 13 half-centuries. Interestingly, Warner also has 1,075 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the second-most IPL runs against an opposition.

Highest opening partnership for DC in IPL 2023

This was just the second instance of DC not losing a wicket in the Powerplay this season. This last happened in the reverse fixture against PBKS in Delhi. Warner and Phil Salt had added 65 in the first six overs. Notably, Warner and Shaw added 94 runs tonight, the highest opening partnership for DC in the ongoing season.