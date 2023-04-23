Sports

IPL 2023, SRH vs DC: Decoding the key player battles

Match 34 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Sunrisers Hyderabad lock horns with Delhi Capitals. DC opened their account in their preceding outing after suffering five defeats on the trot. SRH too have made a lackluster start to their campaign, having won just two of their first six fixtures. Here we look at the anticipated player battles.

David Warner vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Once teammates, David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be up against each other in powerplay overs. Bhuvneshwar has dismissed the DC skipper once in six T20 meetings besides keeping him at bay. Warner's strike rate versus the SRH star in the format reads 87.50. Notably, Bhuvneshwar's tally of 60 wickets in the Powerplay is the most for any bowler in the powerplay.

Axar Patel vs Mayank Markande

Axar Patel has aced the role of the finisher this season. As he tends to struggle versus leg-spinners, SRH skipper Aiden Markram can turn up to Mayank Markande, who has been stellar this season. Axar's strike rate against leggies reads just 114.03. He has been dismissed nine times in 38 innings against these wrist spinners. Meanwhile, Markande concedes runs at 8.47 versus southpaws.

Harry Brook vs Ishant Sharma

DC's preceding outing marked Ishant Sharma's IPL return as the veteran pacer claimed 2/19 against Kolkata Knight Riders. He would be up against the dashing Harry Brook in the powerplay overs. Notably, the England international has a powerplay strike rate of 129.92 in T20 cricket. Ishant, who can swing the ball both ways, concedes runs at 7.05 in this phase.

Aiden Markram vs Kuldeep Yadav

As SRH skipper Markram mostly operates in the middle overs, he could tackle Kuldeep Yadav in the upcoming contest. Notably, Markram has smacked Kuldeep for 25 runs off just nine balls in T20 cricket. He, however, has fallen prey to left-arm spinners 27 times in 115 T20 meetings. Kuldeep's IPL economy rate in overs between seven and 15 reads 8.22.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host this duel on Monday (April 24). SRH have played three games here this season and clinched just one. 7.98 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here. Chasing teams have won 37 of the 67 IPL games at this venue. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can live-stream it on JioCinema for free (7:30pm).