Sports

IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG: Pitch report (Eden Gardens)

IPL 2023, KKR vs LSG: Pitch report (Eden Gardens)

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 20, 2023, 02:50 pm 2 min read

KKR have won only two home games in IPL 2023 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders will host the Lucknow Super Giants in match number 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Eden Gardens will host this fixture on May 20. It is a must-win clash for both teams, but there's a lot more at stake for LSG as they chase a top-two finish. KKR will also look to win and keep themselves alive. Here's more.

A look at the pitch conditions

Fans can expect a high-scoring clash as the batters have enjoyed batting at Eden Gardens. Spinners will have their say as the match goes on but the quick outfield and smaller dimensions will give the batters good value for their shots. Teams batting first here have won three out of six games this season. 9.62 is the average run rate here this season.

Here are the stadium stats

9.78 reads the average run rate for teams batting first here in IPL 2023. Chasing suits the conditions here as 51 times the chasing team has won out of 85 IPL matches here. In 2017, KKR bundled RCB out for 49 here, the lowest team score in IPL history to date. Chennai Super Kings, earlier this season, posted the highest team score here, 235/4.

KKR's numbers at this venue

KKR have struggled at home this season, winning only two out of six home games. However, KKR's overall record at this venue is exceptional. They have won 47 matches here, which is the joint-best tally for an IPL franchise at their home venue. Mumbai Indians also have 47 wins at the Wankhede Stadium, while CSK have mustered 44 wins at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Who are the key performers?

Sunil Narine is the highest wicket-taker at this venue with 59 IPL scalps (ER: 6.32). Andre Russell has accumulated 797 runs here and 31 wickets. Rinku Singh has slammed 213 runs here this season, the highest by any batter (50s: 2). Nicholas Pooran has smashed 184 runs in three T20s at an average of 61.33. Amit Mishra has scalped four wickets in eight T20s.

Here are the probable playing XIs

KKR Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicket-keeper), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (captain), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, and Varun Chakravarthy. LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Kyle Mayers, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan, and Yudhvir Singh Charak.

Poll Who will score more runs?

Jason Roy 0% Quinton de Kock 0% Poll is completed