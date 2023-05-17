Sports

IPL 2023: Shaw, Rossouw drives DC to 213/2 against PBKS

IPL 2023: Shaw, Rossouw drives DC to 213/2 against PBKS

Written by Parth Dhall May 17, 2023, 09:16 pm 3 min read

Prithvi Shaw slammed 54 off 38 balls (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Scintillating knocks from Rilee Rossouw and Prithvi Shaw drove Delhi Capitals (DC) to 213/2 against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. Shaw and David Warner stitched a 94-run stand for the opening wicket, while Rossouw smashed an unbeaten 82. Harpreet Brar hammered 23 runs in the final over as Rossouw and Philip Salt (26*) finished well.

A flying start for DC

Unlike the previous few matches, DC were off to a terrific start after PBKS elected to field. Although Sam Curran and Kagiso Rabada kept DC on the back foot, Shaw and Warner broke free after two overs. They smashed Rabada for 17 runs in an over, while Arshdeep Singh gave a 16-run over. DC were 61/0 after six overs.

Highest opening partnership for DC in IPL 2023

This was just the second instance of DC not losing a wicket in the Powerplay this season. This last happened in the reverse fixture against PBKS in Delhi. Warner and Phil Salt had added 65 in the first six overs. Notably, Warner and Shaw added 94 runs tonight, the highest opening partnership for DC in the ongoing season.

Warner completes 400 runs in IPL 2023

Warner, who was under the scanner for his dismal strike rate, shut his detractors tonight. The DC skipper smashed a 31-ball 46 with the help of 5 fours and 2 sixes. As a result, Warner became the first DC batter to complete 400 runs in IPL 2023. He could have struck his sixth half-century of the season.

1,100 IPL runs against an opposition

Warner accomplished another feat during the match. He became the first-ever batter to smash 1,100 runs against an opposition in the IPL. Warner now has 1,105 runs against PBKS at an average of 50.22, a tally that includes 13 half-centuries. Interestingly, Warner also has 1,075 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the second-most IPL runs against an opposition.

Shaw slams first fifty in 13 innings

Shaw complemented Dhawan in the first half of the innings. The former raced to his half-century off 36 balls in the 14th over. Shaw, who re-entered the Playing XI, proved his mettle at the right juncture. Interestingly, it was Shaw's first half-century in 13 IPL innings. He slammed 54 off 38 balls, a knock laced with 7 fours and 1 six.

Career-best score for Rossouw

Rossouw came to the middle after Curran broke the crucial partnership between Warner and Shaw. The South African batter came out all guns blazing, having started his innings with a boundary. Rossouw hammered his maiden half-century in the IPL, recording his career-best score (82* off 37 balls, 4s: 6, 6s: 6). He managed 127 runs in seven matches before this match.