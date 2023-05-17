Sports

IPL 2023, PBKS vs DC: Shikhar Dhawan elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall May 17, 2023, 07:24 pm 2 min read

Punjab Kings will host Delhi Capitals in match number 64 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. All eyes will be on PBKS as they have to win their last two matches this season to stand any chance of qualifying for the playoffs. Besides, DC will play for pride after bowing out. PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two teams

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Philip Salt (wicket-keeper), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed. Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, and Arshdeep Singh.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

The match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. 8.79 is the average run rate batting first in IPL at this venue. This will be the first match played here this season. It is a good batting surface with some assistance for pacers. Star Sports will telecast the match, while fans can live-stream it on JioCinema (7:30 pm IST).

Dharamsala to hold its first IPL game since 2013

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in Dharamsala will play host to Punjab's last two games in the IPL 2023 season. A scenic ground with lush green grass will welcome PBKS and DC as Dharamsala gets set to host its first game in more than a year. Meanwhile, it will hold its first IPL game since 2013. The weather is expected to be pleasant.

A look at the head-to-head record

The battle of the North has seen many close encounters. Delhi and Punjab have featured in 31 IPL matches over the years. PBKS have a slight edge with 16 wins, whereas DC have prevailed 15 times. Their last meeting happened three days ago when PBKS defeated DC by 31 runs on the back of Prabhsimran Singh's brilliant ton and Harpreet Brar's figures of 4/30.