Sunil Narine becomes fifth player to complete 450 T20s: Stats

May 08, 2023

Narine is the third-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Veteran off-spinner Sunil Narine has accomplished a major feat by completing 450 matches in T20 cricket. Match 53 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings marked his milestone appearance. Notably, he became only the fifth player to feature in as many or more games in the format. Here we look at his stellar stats.

Why does this story matter?

Narine is among the finest bowlers to have played T20 cricket and his records state the same.

The mystery spinner can dry up the run flow alongside picking regular wickets. He is among the leading wicket-takers in the format.

Not to forget, the southpaw has also made a significant mark in the batting department.

He, however, has endured a poor run this season.

Fifth player to get this feat

As mentioned, only four players before Narine had touched the 450-match landmark in T20 cricket. Kieron Pollard (625), Dwayne Bravo (558), Shoaib Malik (510), and Chris Gayle (463) are ahead of him in this regard. Notably, Narine's KKR teammate Andre Russell (447) is also inching toward this milestone. Hence, five of the top-six spots in this list are occupied by West Indies players.

Third-highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket

Narine's tally of 485 T20 wickets is third to only Bravo (615) and Rashid Khan (546). He boasts the best economy rate (6.04) among bowlers with at least 200 wickets in the format. The tally includes 12 four-wicket hauls and a solitary fifer with his best figures being 5/19. Narine's average of 21.21 in the format is also mighty impressive.

Here are his IPL numbers

Narine played an instrumental role in guiding the side to the titles in the 2012 and 2014 seasons. His tally of 159 wickets in 158 games is the most for a KKR player. The spinner's economy rate of 6.74 is only second to Rashid (6.56) among bowlers with 60 or more IPL wickets. Narine owns the most four-wicket hauls in IPL (8).

Prowess in the batting department

In 2017, he reached his half-century off 15 balls versus RCB, the then joint-fastest IPL fifty. As of now, Pat Cummins and KL Rahul are above him on this list, having slammed 14-ball fifty apiece. Narine overall owns four IPL fifties as he has accumulated 1,039 runs, striking at 160.34. His T20 tally reads 3,426 runs at a strike rate of 146.91 (50s: 13).

Struggles this season

As mentioned, Narine has not been at his best this season as KKR managed just four wins in their first 10 games. The 34-year-old has managed just seven wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 8.76.

Second-highest wicket-taker in CPL

It must be noted that Narine is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). His tally of 101 wickets in 96 games is second to that of Bravo (124). No other bowler has 100 or more wickets in the competition. Narine's sensational economy rate of 5.27 is the best among bowlers with at least five CPL wickets.

Here are his T20I numbers

Narine, who last played a T20I in August 2019, has also made a significant mark at the highest level. He has returned with 52 wickets in 51 T20Is in West Indies colors. His economy rate of 6.01 is still the best among bowlers with at least 50 wickets in the format. The spinner was a part of WI's 2012 ICC T20 World Cup-winning squad.