Sports

Devon Conway registers his sixth fifty in IPL 2023: Stats

Devon Conway registers his sixth fifty in IPL 2023: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 20, 2023, 05:24 pm 2 min read

Conway hit a superb 52-ball 87 versus the Delhi Capitals (Photo credit: Twitter/@IPL)

Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway powered his side with a stellar half-century in match number 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season on Saturday. Conway hit a superb 52-ball 87 versus the Delhi Capitals, registering his sixth fifty this season. He also became the fourth batter to surpass 550-plus runs this season. Notably, he shared a 141-run stand alongside Ruturaj Gaikwad.

A superb knock from the blade of Conway

Conway and Gaikwad started well, adding 52 runs in the powerplay. Conway was the more aggressive player, scoring a 15-ball 28 in this phase. After three quiet overs in the middle phase of the innings, Gaikwad stepped up before Conway too got going. Conway flicked Khaleel Ahmed for a six to bring up his fifty. He accelerated thereafter before being dismissed by Anrich Nortje.

Conway registers these numbers

Conway's knock was laced with 11 fours and three sixes. He struck at 167.31. Conway also added a 54-run stand alongside Shivam Dube, who hammered a nine-ball 22. Conway has raced to 585 runs in IPL 2023 at 53.18. Conway has scored 837 IPL runs at 49.24. He brought up his ninth fifty. He posted the third-highest score by a CSK player versus DC.

Conway and Gaikwad stitch these partnership records

Conway and Gaikwad added their fourth century-plus stand in the IPL. The duo has now recorded the second-best opening stand (141) versus DC in the IPL. They have also added CSK's fourth-highest opening partnership in the tournament's history. Their 141-run partnership is the fourth-highest opening stand in IPL 2023.

CSK amass 223/3

CSK powered themselves to a mammoth score of 223/3 versus DC. Besides Conway's 87, Gaikwad scored 79. Dube and Ravindra Jadeja played breezy cameos. For DC, Chetan Sakariya managed 1/36.