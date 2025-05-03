What's the story

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has resumed its vehicle exports to the US, according to The Times.

The resumption comes after nearly a month-long suspension due to tariffs imposed by the US government.

The first batch of JLR cars bound for the US left UK on Wednesday.

Although JLR hasn't disclosed the reasons for resuming exports, a spokesperson said, "The US is a key market for JLR's luxury brands, and the 25% tariffs on autos are still in effect."