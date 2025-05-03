JLR resumes vehicle exports to US after month-long pause
What's the story
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has resumed its vehicle exports to the US, according to The Times.
The resumption comes after nearly a month-long suspension due to tariffs imposed by the US government.
The first batch of JLR cars bound for the US left UK on Wednesday.
Although JLR hasn't disclosed the reasons for resuming exports, a spokesperson said, "The US is a key market for JLR's luxury brands, and the 25% tariffs on autos are still in effect."
Tariff response
Tata Motors-owned JLR adapts to US tariffs
Tata Motors-owned JLR had earlier announced a temporary halt in shipments of its UK-manufactured vehicles to the US, owing to President Donald Trump's 25% tariff on imported cars and light trucks.
The tariff came into effect on April 3, prompting JLR to pause its exports for a month as it explored strategies to absorb these costs.
Cost-sharing approach
Aston Martin's strategy amid US tariffs
In response to the tariffs, Aston Martin's CEO, Adrian Hallmark, announced that the company would share the costs of US tariffs with its customers.
He also revealed plans to reduce their US inventory while limiting future shipments.
This strategy comes as part of an effort to navigate the financial impact of these trade restrictions on their business operations in America.
Information
US is a key market for British cars
The US is a major market for British cars, after Europe. Nearly 20% of British-made cars are exported to the US, according to SMMT. This highlights how American consumers are critical to Britain's car manufacturing industry, which directly employs around 200,000 people.