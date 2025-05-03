One-off Pagani Zonda Unico supercar is inspired by Kunlun Mountains
What's the story
Pagani has unveiled a new iteration of its legendary supercar, the Zonda, called the Zonda Unico.
The one-off model was commissioned by a client who wanted its design to be inspired by the Kunlun Mountains in Asia.
The Unico is not a completely new creation but a heavily modified version of an existing chassis, like other one-off Zondas.
Exteriors
A look at the design
The Zonda Unico is a testament to Pagani's commitment to unique design.
It features an aggressive aerodynamic package, including a rear wing with its own smaller wing, a towering center fin, and a prominent roof scoop.
While technical details have not been disclosed by Pagani, the car appears to sport a full carbon fiber body with an eye-catching blue tint.
Aesthetics
Unico flaunts blue accents and carbon fiber components
The Zonda Unico's gorgeous design also extends to a number of elements finished in exposed carbon fiber.
These include the windshield frame, side mirror caps, headlight housings, and many vents.
The blue accents from the body also show up on center-lock wheels, brake calipers, quad exhaust tips, and the taillight surround.
Performance
It retains its powerful AMG-sourced V12 engine
Power in the Zonda Unico is expected from an AMG-sourced V12 engine, probably the 7.3-liter one with up to 760hp. We assume this because this specific model appears to be based on the Zonda 760 Roadster.