This is how Jeep Compass EV will look like
What's the story
Jeep is all set to unveil the new Compass model next week, but leaked images have already revealed its design in full glory.
The vehicle shares its platform with a number of Stellantis models and will be available in Europe in mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric variants.
Notably, there won't be major visual differences between the combustion and electric versions of this upcoming SUV.
Design changes
New Compass model features a more angular design
The leaked images, shared by QuatroRodas, reveal a more angular and boxy Compass than its predecessor.
However, despite its rugged appearance, the new model's platform doesn't make it any more off-road capable.
It is built on the STLA Medium platform (formerly known as EMP2), which it shares with Peugeot 3008 and 5008 models.
Powertrain specs
Electric version's powertrain and battery details
The fully electric Compass could utilize motors and batteries from its Peugeot siblings.
This could lead to an all-wheel-drive system with 321hp, although a front-wheel-drive base model is a possibility.
Battery options could be either 73kWh or 98kWh, but the latter isn't available with all-wheel drive in the Peugeot e-3008 and e-5008 models.
Hybrid powertrain
Plug-in hybrid powertrain details for Compass
If the plug-in hybrid powertrain is anything like its platform mates, Compass will sport a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine.
When paired with an electric motor, the setup will produce 195hp and run purely as front-wheel drive.
Jeep may have tweaked this system to make the PHEV all-wheel-drive, but that's not certain at this stage.
Production delay
North American production plans put on hold
The new Compass was originally scheduled to be produced in Canada, starting February 2026. However, Stellantis has now delayed those plans over tariff concerns.
The European version of the Compass will be produced at Stellantis's Melfi factory in Italy. It is unlikely that cars produced here will be shipped to the United States.