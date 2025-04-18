US man hijacks plane in Belize, stabs 2 passengers, pilot
What's the story
A United States citizen, Akinyela Sawa Taylor, was shot dead after he hijacked a small plane in Belize.
The attacker had allegedly seized the small passenger plane at knifepoint and stabbed two passengers and the pilot.
Chester Williams, Belize's Commissioner of Police, said Taylor was fatally shot by one of the injured passengers after he demanded that he be flown out of the country.
Incident details
Hijacker shot after demanding to be flown out
The plane was hijacked mid-air when it was traveling from Corozal to San Pedro. It was carrying 14 passengers.
However, Taylor's erratic behavior made the plane circle over Belize City's coastline with depleting fuel.
Williams said the ordeal ended when the plane landed safely at Philip Goldson International Airport.
Taylor later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, while one of the injured passengers remained critical after being stabbed in the back.
Investigation underway
Security procedures under review following incident
The motive behind Taylor's hijacking is still unclear.
Williams confirmed Taylor had been denied entry into Belize in the past, but how he managed to breach its borders this time is unknown.
Security procedures for domestic flights will be reviewed in the wake of the incident.
A representative from the US embassy said they were collaborating with Belizean authorities to investigate the incident.