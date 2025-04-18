The plane was hijacked mid-air when it was traveling from Corozal to San Pedro. It was carrying 14 passengers.

However, Taylor's erratic behavior made the plane circle over Belize City's coastline with depleting fuel.

Williams said the ordeal ended when the plane landed safely at Philip Goldson International Airport.

Taylor later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital, while one of the injured passengers remained critical after being stabbed in the back.