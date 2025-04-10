What's the story

Clean-water startup Gradiant has stood by its CEO Anurag Bajpayee after he was arrested in early 2025 in a Boston-area prostitution sting operation.

The startup issued a firm statement defending Bajpayee and reaffirming its commitment to technological excellence despite the ongoing controversy.

"We believe in the justice system and are confident that this will resolve favorably in due course."

Bajpayee was one of several men arrested on misdemeanor charges; they allegedly paid up to $600 per hour for sex services.