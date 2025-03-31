What's the story

Gold prices have hit record highs, crossing $3,100 per ounce for the first time.

The surge is largely attributed to fears over US President Donald Trump's tariffs and their potential economic impact.

The geopolitical tensions have also led to a massive influx of investments into gold, which is viewed as a safe-haven asset.

Earlier this month, gold prices crossed the $3,000 per ounce mark for the first time.